We now have the date and location for the 2025 TNA Genesis pay-per-view event.

During Saturday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, it was announced that TNA Genesis will return in January 2025.

The pay-per-view event will be taking place on January 19th at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

BREAKING: TNA Wrestling returns with its first event of 2025, #TNAGenesis, LIVE on pay-per-view Sunday, January 19, from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX The fallout continues with a LIVE #TNAiMPACT! on AXS TV & TNA+ on Thursday, January 23, from the Boeing Center at… pic.twitter.com/iJ5N6UoMzl — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 27, 2024

In other TNA news, the company has announced that Bound for Glory 2024 was the most attended edition of the annual pay-per-view event in 11 years.

