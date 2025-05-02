WWE has officially revealed that WWE Crown Jewel: Perth will be held on Saturday, October 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
As part of the event-filled weekend, WWE SmackDown will take place on Friday, October 10, followed by WWE RAW on Monday, October 13, with both shows also being hosted at the RAC Arena.
