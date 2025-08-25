Ahead of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, it was reported that Swerve Strickland had been working through a torn meniscus dating back to 2019, with plans to take time off after the event.

A new update from Bodyslam.net now states that Strickland is scheduled to undergo surgery on August 27th.

At AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, Strickland lost to Kazuchika Okada in their AEW Unified Championship match. Following the bout, Okada attacked his opponent’s leg, trapping Strickland’s knee between the ring post and steps before smashing it with a steel chair.

Queen Aminata revealed that she’s stranded in the United Kingdom after her backpack, containing her personal belongings, was stolen on Saturday.

Sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, she explained that the bag held her credit card, driver’s license, passport, glasses, medication, and other essentials.

“I’m stuck here until Thursday, possibly a bit longer,” she wrote, adding a humorous note that the UK loves the Queen so much that they didn’t want her to leave. Aminata admitted that she simply wants to get home but expressed gratitude for all the love and support she’s received.