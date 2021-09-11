Tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX from Madison Square Garden saw the return of Finn Balor’s alter-ego, The Demon, and the blue brand return of Brock Lesnar.

SmackDown opened with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos coming to the ring for a promo. Reigns talked about owning WWE, NYC and MSG, and told the crowd to acknowledge him. The Bloodline was then interrupted by Lesnar, who came to the ring to a big pop. Lesnar marched right into the ring and got in Reigns’ face, causing The Usos to step in front of Reigns and get in Lesnar’s face.

Heyman took the mic and said he couldn’t understand why Lesnar was going for the Universal Title when they could successfully go after any other title in WWE. Lesnar interrupted and asked Heyman why he did not tell Reigns that he was going to be at SummerSlam. This upset Reigns but Heyman insisted he didn’t know Lesnar would be there. Reigns snatched his title belt from Heyman and exited the ring with The Usos while Lesnar laughed.

Fans then chanted “Suplex City!” as Heyman looked at Reigns. Heyman took the mic and began his signature intro for Lesnar. Lesnar applauded Heyman for the intro and said that was great, just like old times. He then asked Lesnar to accept Lesnar’s challenge for the Universal Title before Reigns officially fired him. A shocked Heyman stalled but Lesnar grabbed him and gave him 5 seconds to accept the challenge. Lesnar and the crowd began counting down and then scooped Heyman up for a F5. Reigns rushed back into the ring and made the save, decking Heyman with a Superman Punch.

Lesnar fought Reigns off and went to hit the F5 on him, but The Usos rushed back in and unloaded on Lesnar with superkicks. Lesnar came right back and flattened The Usos with a double clothesline. Lesnar then hit a German suplex on Jimmy, then Jey, and stood tall as The Bloodline retreated to the stage. That was the end of the segment and the last we saw of Lesnar.

Heyman later told Kayla Braxton that Reigns was going to watch The Street Profits vs. The Usos, and would answer Lesnar’s challenge with a yes or no, as soon as he thought it was appropriate to do so. Heyman also insisted that he had no idea Lesnar would be at SummerSlam. The Bloodline were later featured in another backstage segment with Reigns encouraging The Usos for the main event. Reigns reminded Heyman how he saved Heyman from Lesnar earlier in the night. Reigns repeated this and wanted to know why Heyman didn’t tell him about Lesnar being at SummerSlam. Reigns just stared at Heyman, who had no response.

The main event saw The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles over The Street Profits. Reigns and Heyman came down during the match and watched from ringside, but Reigns later rushed the ring and applied a Guillotine submission to Montez Ford, which led to the referee calling the match due to a disqualification. After the bell, Reigns finally broke the hold and stood tall as boos from the MSG crowd got louder.

Reigns then took the mic and said if Lesnar wants it, he can get it. Reigns declared that he will smash Lesnar as soon as he’s done smashing Balor at WWE Extreme Rules. That’s when the lights went out and came back to the entrance of The Demon. Balor hit the ring and faced off with Reigns as fans cheered The Demon on. The Usos stood behind Reigns and looked on, but there was no physical activity. Super SmackDown at MSG went off the air with The Demon facing off with The Bloodline in the middle of the ring.

It was noted on commentary that Reigns will likely defend the WWE Universal Title against The Demon at Extreme Rules on September 26 in Columbus, Ohio. WWE previously announced Balor vs. Reigns, but Balor will likely work the match as his alter-ego.

Lesnar vs. Reigns was not confirmed, but it looks like that match will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, October 21 in Saudi Arabia. It’s been speculated that WWE might save the match for the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 21 in Brooklyn, or do a slow build and save it for WrestleMania 38 next April at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Stay tuned for more on Lesnar, The Demon and The Bloodline.

