A familiar and frightening version of Finn Balor made its return during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

The October 30 Halloween-themed edition of WWE SmackDown from Charleston, West Virginia featured a surprise appearance by The Demon, as Balor brought back his darker persona during a chaotic segment involving Gunther and Danhausen.

The segment began with Danhausen preparing to unveil his latest evil experiment, only to be interrupted by Gunther. “The Ring General” attacked Danhausen and powerbombed him through a table before bringing him into the ring for more punishment.

Danhausen’s mysterious cloning machine then activated, producing several miniature versions of himself. Gunther quickly disposed of the mini-Danhausens, even powerbombing one onto another through a table.

As Gunther continued his assault on Danhausen, the lights suddenly went out.

When the arena lit up again, The Demon had arrived.

Balor made his way toward the ring in his Demon persona, leaving Gunther visibly stunned. The former World Heavyweight Champion initially attempted to avoid the confrontation, but Balor had other plans.

The two exchanged strikes before Gunther connected with a GTR and struck Balor with his championship belt. The Demon shrugged off the attack and responded with a Sling Blade, followed by a running dropkick that sent Gunther crashing through a table in the corner.

The action eventually spilled to ringside, where Balor knocked Gunther onto the announce table with a ladder. He then climbed the ladder and delivered a massive Coup de Grace onto Gunther on the announce table.

The surprise appearance marked the return of Balor’s Demon persona to WWE television, adding another major development to the Halloween-themed episode of SmackDown.

As noted, Finn Balor vs. GUNTHER is expected to be a late addition to WWE Crown Jewel 2026, which goes down next weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

.@Gunther_AU woke THE DEMON! 😈 https://t.co/Hxxjx8P6dR — WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2026