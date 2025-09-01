— Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross are officially done with WWE following the expiration of their contracts on August 10, with both sides unable to agree on new terms.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Scarlett reflected on her final conversation with management and the mixed messages she received. She said,

“The last thing I told them, I said, ‘You guys have our numbers. I think everything’s going to work out, but you know how to reach us.’ And they’re like, ‘The line goes both ways.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean? You said the offer was rescinded.’”

Bordeaux and Kross were originally released from WWE in 2021 before being brought back in 2022 under Triple H’s leadership. During her return, Scarlett only wrestled twice on television, both times in tag team matches alongside her husband.

Now free from WWE, Scarlett has made it clear that she’s ready to step back into the ring and continue her career.

— Vince McMahon recently marked his 80th birthday with a star-studded celebration in New York City, attended by several of WWE’s biggest names.

The gathering sparked discussion, as WWE continues to create distance from the billionaire amid ongoing controversies. On a recent edition of the “Wrestling Outlaws” podcast, Vince Russo weighed in on talent showing up for their former boss. He said,

“When you look at Miz who was there, when you look at ‘Taker, when you look at Cena, I am sure, bro, they are looking at their lives and saying ‘We would not have what we have if it wasn’t for Vince McMahon.’ Without a shadow of a doubt, John Cena is saying, ‘I would not be in movies, I would not have a billion dollars, we would not have what we have if it were not for this man.’ But, on the other side, okay, bro, yes, but look at who this man is, and look at some of the things that this man has done.”



McMahon’s milestone birthday comes in the midst of the Janel Grant lawsuit and fallout from a recent car crash. Drew McIntyre, who was spotted at the event alongside Sheamus, The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, and others, declined to comment on the party.