The Dogs say they didn’t have much time to prepare their double chain match against Jay White and Juice Robinson at AEW Redemption. David Finlay and Clark Connors also said they tried to work around the rest of the card rather than overshadow another violent match later in the show.

Discussing the bout on What Happened When with Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson, in comments reported by Fightful, Finlay rejected the suggestion that they had extensive preparation time. Connors said he remained happy with the match, although both men could see things they would change.

Connors also said a camera switch missed his fall from the top rope onto the steel steps. Finlay said they worked within the tools and limits they’d been given, but wondered afterward whether they should have been more selfish.