The Don Callis Family continues to grow.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Don Callis came out for a promo segment where he announced that Brian Cage was his newest acquisition.

Cage and Lance Archer, who he acquired last Wednesday in a trade with WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts, said they’d be coming for the AEW Tag Team Championships in the very near future.

Callis also brought out reigning AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita, who said if anyone wanted his title belt, they should come and take it.

This led to an angry Kyle Fletcher taking the podium, where he refused to explain why he turned on Will Ospreay at AEW WrestleDream 2024.

