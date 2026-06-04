Kevin Knight has officially found a new home in AEW.

On this week’s episode of Dynamite, Don Callis revealed that Knight is now the newest member of the Don Callis Family, adding another rising talent to the faction’s ranks. The announcement came just days after Knight shocked fans by turning heel and launching an attack on Darby Allin at AEW Double Or Nothing.

The move marks a significant shift for Knight, who appears to be embracing a more aggressive attitude as part of Callis’ group.

His first outing under the Don Callis Family banner proved to be a successful one.

Knight stepped into the ring against “Speedball” Mike Bailey and emerged victorious, successfully retaining the TNT Championship. Don Callis and Jake Doyle were both at ringside during the match, providing support as Knight picked up another important win.

A new alliance, a fresh attitude, and another title defense in the books.

With Knight now officially aligned with Callis, it will be interesting to see what role he plays in the faction moving forward and how his newfound edge impacts his reign as TNT Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 6/3/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.