The Elite continued their attacks on Saturday night.

Not on AEW Collision or AEW Rampage.

But at NJPW Resurgence.

After losing his NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship to Gabe Kidd in a No-Rope Last Man Standing match at NJPW Resurgence, Eddie Kingston’s night only got worse.

The Young Bucks and “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry ambushed and attacked “The Mad King” following his title loss to Kidd at the NJPW show.

Kingston stood in the ring as Perry made his way down the aisle, and then Nicholas and Matthew Jackson jumped Kingston from behind. The Bucks cut a promo and continued to stomp on Kingston in the process.

The segment closed with The Bucks hitting Kingston with an EVP Trigger.

This was one of two post-match attacks at the show involving AEW talent, as Ren Narita and EVIL of the House of Torture hit the ring and attacked both Jon Moxley and Shota Umino after Mox defeated Umino to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

EVIL declared himself Mox’s next title challenger before taking out a can of black spray paint and defacing the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship title belt.

