This week’s episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series “Being The Elite” is now available on Youtube.

BTE takes a look back at the group’s last week of AEW programming, which saw them successfully defend the AEW Trios Titles against Top Flight & AR Fox from the “Slam Dunk” edition of Rampage. The match featured a ton of basketball-related spots to promote NBA All-Star weekend. After the match, the House of Black would confront The Elite and declare themselves future challengers.

Aside from the match The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega hit a video arcade and challenge each other to a number of basketball type games. Also their lackey, Brandon Cutler, unveils a new music video entitled “The Elite Anthem.”

Check out the full episode below.