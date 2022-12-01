Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis was headlined by The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) taking on the Death Triangle (PAC & Lucha Bros) in match three of their best-of-seven series, where the winners will be crowned AEW Trios champions.

This match was completely different from the first two, with The Elite bringing the fight to Death Triangle right as they entered ringside. At one point Penta El Zero Miedo tried to use the hammer, but Rey Fenix stopped his brother as he wanted to earn the victory legitimately. As the action picked up the Lucha Bros had Omega and Nick Jackson isolated on the outside while PAC climbed the top rope to hit Matt Jackson with the Black Arrow. However, Matt got his feet up and quickly pinned PAC to earn the Elite their first victory of the series.

Death Triangle still leads the series 2-1, with match four set to take place in two weeks at AEW Winter Is Coming. Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.

😱 Avalanche Falcon Arrow by @BASTARDPAC! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9hs76Th7M5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

The @youngbucks were SO CLOSE to getting that first win for #TheELITE in this #BestOf7Series! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/3MdR6ZfADv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

