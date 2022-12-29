The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) live to fight another day.

The trio defeated the Death Triangle (Lucha Bros, PAC) in a Falls Count Anywhere matchup at this evening’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite from Colorado, tying the Best-of-Seven series at 3-3 after being down 3-1. This means the two teams will meet for one final matchup at the January 11th Dynamite from the Forum in Los Angeles, where the winners will be crowned the AEW Trios champions.

The seventh match will be a Escalera De La Muerte ladder match. Highlights from tonight’s showdown can be found below.

One-Winged-Angel through the table by @KennyOmegaManX to secure the victory, and even the score in the 6th match of this #BestOf7Series for the #AEW World Trios Championship!#AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/BQTVDsQPlk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2022

