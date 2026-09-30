The Elite to reunite in honor of PAC tonight on the special tribute show in his honor in “The Steel City.”

Ahead of the September 30 episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA., All Elite Wrestling announced some additional matches for the card.

Now confirmed for the 9/30 AEW Dynamite show, which is a tribute show in honor of Benjamin “PAC” Satterley, who passed away this past weekend at age 40, is The Elite foursome of Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) reuniting and teaming up to take on The Don Callis Family team of Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta.

Additionally, it was announced that Jon Moxley will defend his AEW Continental Championship in one-on-one action against “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy.

The new pair of matches joins previously advertised action for the show, which includes hometown star Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Mercedes Mone and Persephone teaming up to take on Thunder Rosa, Marina Shafir and Hyan in women’s trios action, as well as the main event between two of PAC’s biggest career rivals, AEW World Champion Will Ospreay and The Demand’s Ricochet.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.

Tonight, All Elite Wrestling will honor the life, career and legacy of one of the greatest people we've ever known, @BastardPAC. Join us for A Tribute to PAC, tonight! This one’s for Ben. pic.twitter.com/v3D7dPNvbm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2026