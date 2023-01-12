Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles was headlined by match 7 in the best-of-7 series between The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) and The Death Triangle (PAC & Lucha Bros), with the AEW Trios titles on the line.

Death Triangle took the first two matches thanks to the use of a hammer, but Matt Jackson won match three for his team thanks to a clever cradle. Death Triangle then won match five before dropping the next two, which had No Holds Barred and Falls Count Anywhere stipulations.

This evening’s bout was an Escalera De La Muerte ladder match, and was just as crazy as you can imagine from these two teams. In the end…Omega would climb the ladder and win the series for his team, crowing them the new Trios champions.

Highlights can be seen below.

