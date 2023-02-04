Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are still your AEW Trios Champions.

The group, better known as The Elite, defeated Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy on this evening’s edition of Rampage from Dayton Ohio. The Firm put up a valiant effort, but some miscommunication between Page and Hardy led to Kassidy being left alone in the ring. The champs took advantage and nailed the Private Party member with the Elite trigger for the victory.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

