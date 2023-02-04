Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are still your AEW Trios Champions.
The group, better known as The Elite, defeated Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy on this evening’s edition of Rampage from Dayton Ohio. The Firm put up a valiant effort, but some miscommunication between Page and Hardy led to Kassidy being left alone in the ring. The champs took advantage and nailed the Private Party member with the Elite trigger for the victory.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
.@KennyOmegaManX on 🔥!
It's #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/4CjMUhFAst
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2023
Stereo sentons!@youngbucks @IsiahKassidy
It's #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/bIVK5huwP4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2023
What a counter by @isiahkassidy!
It's #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/mOWh0u6Gnz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2023
#AndSTILL!!! #AEW World Trios Champions #TheELITE retain the title after an incredible opening match on #AEWRampage! Watch TNT right now!@youngbucks @KennyOmegaManX pic.twitter.com/1bXrg4O7B7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2023
