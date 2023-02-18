Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are still your AEW Trios Champions.

The group, better known as The Elite, successfully defeated AR Fox and Top Flight on this evening’s Slam Dunk edition of Rampage on TNT. The match was an exciting back-and-forth contest that saw repeated uses of basketballs to help promote tonight’s 3-point contest for NBA All-Star weekend.This is The Elite’s second successful defense over Fox and Top Flight in as many weeks.

Afterward, the House of Black came out to thunderous applause and made it clear that The Elite are in their crosshairs. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

