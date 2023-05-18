The Elite is at full strength once again.

This evening’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of Adam “Hangman” Page, who joined forces with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in their fight against the Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli). After a brawl between all eight men subsided, Page announced that the two groups will collide in an Anarchy In The Arena showdown at the May 28th Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

And just like that… The Elite. Are. Back#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TuNMaUEH8n — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 18, 2023

While Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have always remained close, Adam Page has been on the outs with The Elite for years. Page dethroned Kenny Omega to become the AEW world champion back in 2021. However, The Elite defeated Page and the Dark Order to become the first-ever AEW Trios Champions at ALL OUT 2022.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Championship

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. MJF (c)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 20 Other Competitors

Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Championship

Christian Cage vs. Wardlow (c)

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. FTR (c)

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Page)