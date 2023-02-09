Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are still your AEW Trios Champions.

The Elite defeated Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) & AR Fox on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from El Paso, Texas. The match was an exciting back-and-forth sprint that saw all six men get spotlighted, but in the end, the champs proved to be too much for the challengers and won the contest when Omega trapped Fox in a cradle pin.

Highlights can be found below.

Matt Jackson @Youngbucks trying to pin all three members of the opposition! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/lo3X0NAb3H — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2023

