The Elite Takes A Shot At NXT Star For Spoiling Great American Bash Night Two On Instagram

On the latest episode of the hit Youtube series Being The Elite, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and the Young Bucks joke about one of NXT’s stars posting a spoiler for the Great American Bash night two on Instagram. You can read about that here.

In the video, Nick Jackson laughs at the fact that they lost in the weekly ratings war to the yellow-and-black brand, but that they’re still not stupid enough to spoil one of their shows. Kenny Omega later adds that they need to stop taking shots at WWE and NXT, but sometimes “it’s like playing with children.”

Afterwards Hangman Page speaks about how he enjoys shooting BTE episodes, but is still not on good terms with the Young Bucks. Watch the latest episode below.