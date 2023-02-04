AEW World Trios Champions The Elite are set to defend their titles on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite.

As noted, last night’s AEW Rampage saw Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks retain the AEW World Trios Titles over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. It was then announced that The Elite’s next title defense will take place on Wednesday as they defend against Top Flight and AR Fox.

Fox and Top Flight issued a challenge to The Elite two weeks back, and now the match is official.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Rush

* Gauntlet Match: Ricky Starks vs. Angelo Parker, Ricky Starks vs. Matt Menard, Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia or Sammy Guevara

* AEW World Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny in a Title Eliminator Match

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against The Gunns

* AEW World Trios Champions The Elite defend against Top Flight and AR Fox

* AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a Title Eliminator Match

