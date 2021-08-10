A Trios Match with The Elite has been added to the line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The six-man bout will see AEW World Champion Kenny Omega team with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks to go up against Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal.

The Sydal Brothers and Martin first teamed up on last Friday’s special edition of AEW Dark, where they defeated Vary Morales, Aaron Frye and Darian Bengston. This is the first six-man match for Omega and The Bucks since the August 22, 2020 Saturday Night Dynamite show, where they defeated John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 5 of The Dark Order.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite. Below is the updated line-up:

* Dan Lambert will appear

* Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta and Orange Cassidy

* The Labours of Jericho, Chapter 4: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow with MJF at ringside

* Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers will defend against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

* The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks) vs. Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal

The high-flying trio of Dante Martin + the Sydal Bros (@lucha_angel1, @MattSydal + @YOGASAULT) won their debut last week on Dark, and now they face the ultimate test: THE ELITE @KennyOmegamanX + @youngbucks THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @TNTdrama Live from Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/jOiz2rAc04 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2021

