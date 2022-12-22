Tonight’s AEW Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite featured match 5 in the best of 7 series between The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) and the Death Triangle (Lucha Bros & PAC), with the AEW Trios title being awarded to the winner of the series. The champs (Death Triangle) went into tonight with a 3-1 lead.

However, the series now stands at 3-2 as The Elite managed to win on tonight’s show, which had a no-disqualification stipulation. Match 6 will take place on next week’s show and will be Falls Count Anywhere, and if the series goes to 7…a ladder match will determine who can truly call themselves AEW Trios champions. Highlights from tonight’s matchup can be found below.

Elves are allowed in the ring for this NO-DQ Match 5 in the #BestOf7Series between #DeathTriangle and #TheELITE!#AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dVwV8RYbB2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022

