Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest saw a showdown between The Elite led by AEW world champion Kenny Omega and The Dark Order led by the number one ranked superstar in the promotion, Adam “Hangman” Page.

As Page was about to officially challenge the Cleaner for a world title match Omega and the Elite interrupted, with Page getting into a scrap with Matt Jackson from the Young Bucks. When the Dark Order came out to even the odds order was restored, but not before a major matchup was made, one that has future title implications.

At an unknown date there will be a five on five elimination tag team matchup between the two factions. If Dark Order wins…not only does Page receive a world title shot at Omega but two other members of the Dark Order receive a tag team title shot at the Young Bucks. However, if the Elite wins, Page must forfeit his shot despite his number one ranking.

