Nine matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode.

Elevation will feature The Embassy in six-man action, plus singles matches with Madison Rayne, Konosuke Takeshita, Alex Reynolds, and others, and tag team bouts with Top Flight.

Tonight’s Elevation matches were filmed last Wednesday from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. You can click here for spoilers. Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory

* Madison Rayne vs. Emi Sakura

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Alice Crowley and Kitty LaFleur

* Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo

* Nick Comoroto vs. Hagane Shinno

* Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian

* Top Flight vs. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum

* The Embassy’s Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Star Rider, Facade and Dan Adams

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

