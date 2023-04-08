A new alliance has been formed in AEW.

Tonight’s Rampage saw Darby Allin defeat The Firm’s Lee Moriarty in singles-action, a huge win for the former TNT Champion as he appears to be headed towards a showdown with MJF and the other pillars of the company.

Afterward Allin was walking back to the locker room when he was confronted by Swerve Strickland. As the two looked ready to come to blows Allin was attacked by Brian Cage, who delivered a brutal F-5 to the 30-year-old superstar. Prince Nana, who manages Cage and the rest of the Embassy faction, was also at ringside.

A statement has just been made by @swerveconfident and @briancagegmsi – it looks like #MogulAffiliates and #TheEmbassy have merged forces, laying waste to @DarbyAllin here on #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/RflzHyYH4g — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023

Jim Ross and Excalibur on commentary made it clear that Swerve’s Mogul Affiliates have joined forces with The Embassy moving forward.

