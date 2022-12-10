At Saturday’s ROH Final Battle event, The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, & Kaun) are the new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, defeating Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent).
The finish saw Kaun & Toa toss Brent into a sitout powerbomb by Brian Cage.
Dalton Castle & The Boys won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles when they defeated The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch & Vincent) at ROH Death Before Dishonor
