At Saturday’s ROH Final Battle event, The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, & Kaun) are the new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, defeating Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent).

The finish saw Kaun & Toa toss Brent into a sitout powerbomb by Brian Cage.

Dalton Castle & The Boys won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles when they defeated The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch & Vincent) at ROH Death Before Dishonor