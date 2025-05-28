Lyra Valkyria has described Zoey Stark’s injury as “heartbreaking” to witness in person.

Stark sustained a leg injury after an awkward landing while attempting a springboard dropkick. She later shared on her Instagram Story that she has begun the recovery process.

Speaking with Dublin Live, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria expressed her support, saying the entire locker room is behind Stark as she works her way back. She said,

“The best people make this look so easy. We go out and make it look effortless, but we always take that risk. I can honestly say that injury was extremely, extremely heartbreaking to see live and I know that the whole locker room is really hoping that Zoey (Stark) will come through this. I know what it’s like to tear my ACL, but so does Zoey. I haven’t heard officially what the extent of the injury is, but I really, really hope that she is doing okay and can come through it and out the other side even better. It’s going to take a lot of mental toughness, but she’s been through it once. I’m sure she knows what’s ahead of her.”

Cody Rhodes kicked off the new season of his “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast with a special guest — his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

During their conversation about mutual support in their relationship, Cody recalled a moment when he told Brandi he wanted to run for President of the United States. He noted that she didn’t dismiss the idea, and Brandi explained that she didn’t because she genuinely believes it could happen.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

Cody: “I could tell you something dumb. I think one night I told you I wanna be the President of the United States, and instead of you being like, you’re an idiot. You just went, ‘Hmm.’”

Brandi: “Because it could happen. It really could.”

Cody: “And you said it in a way that I was like, ah.”

Goldberg burst onto the professional wrestling scene in 1997 following a brief NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons. He quickly rose to the top of WCW, capturing the WCW World Title and launching an undefeated streak that lasted from September 1997 to December 1998.

Now, years later, Goldberg has taken notice of Logan Paul and the rapid progress he’s made in the ring.

During an appearance on “The Claw” podcast with Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Goldberg was asked which current stars have impressed him. While he admitted he doesn’t follow the modern product closely, he named Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Bron Breakker, and Logan Paul as standouts from today’s generation. He said,

“Logan Paul. To be able to come in and not be someone from the business and be able to pick it up so quickly and be innovative at the same time. I was new. I was from the outside. I get it. I understand. That’s what makes it such an accomplishment. Personally, I don’t know the dudes that well, but professionally, I look at it and can pass my judgment.”

