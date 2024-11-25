The field for the 2024 AEW Continental Classic is set.

Taking to social media on Sunday night, All Elite Wrestling announced that twelve men will be competing in this year’s 2024 Continental Classic. The tournament will begin on the Wednesday, November 27th episode of AEW Dynamite.

The tournament will feature a round-robin system, where competitors face off against each other in a series of matches over the next month.

Matches will take place on AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision shows.

You can check out the point system below:

Winner: 3 points

Loser: 0 points

Draw: 1 point for each competitor

Everyone is banned from ringside during the matches.

The top two point getters from each league (likely broken into different groups or divisions) will advance to the league finals.

The league finals will take place at AEW Worlds End, where the top performers will compete for the title.

The winner of the tournament will be crowned the AEW Continental Champion, marking a significant accolade in their career.

You can check out the Gold vs. Blue leagues below:

Gold League:

Darby Allin

Claudio Castagnoli

Will Ospreay

Ricochet

Brody King

Juice Robinson

Blue League:

Kazuchika Okada (c)

Kyle Fletcher

Daniel Garcia

Mark Briscoe

Shelton Benjamin

The Beast Mortos

