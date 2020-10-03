WWE has announced a loaded line-up for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode, which will also be Night 1 of the WWE Draft. The Draft will then wrap on Monday’s RAW show.

Next week’s SmackDown will feature the first Friday night blue brand match for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. He will face RAW Superstar Kevin Owens. The Fiend vs. Owens was made after the Brand-To-Brand Invitational brought Owens to SmackDown for tonight’s show, to host The KO Show with Alexa Bliss as his guest. Owens tried to learn about Bliss’ relationship and the darkness with The Fiend, hoping that it would help him what understand what has happened to his nemesis Aleister Black on RAW. Bliss talked about how it’s fearful and captivating to be next to The Fiend, how your body goes numb when he touches you, how it’s like he can see right through you when he looks in your eyes, and you can’t look away. Owens mentioned how he thinks Bliss is brainwashed, and she admitted that her brain has been washed as all the lies have been washed away, and now she sees the truth. Bliss then said she’s been cleansed by The Fiend, and that’s when Owens realized “He” was there.

The lights ended up going out as the menacing sounds of The Fiend started up. The red lights came back on and The Fiend had the Mandible Claw applied to Owens. The Fiend took Owens down to the mat and then turned his attention to Bliss. She offered her hand and he took it, which made her smile. SmackDown then cut to commercial and Fiend vs. Owens was later confirmed.

WWE has also announced Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Title Bayley for next Friday’s show. The title will be on the line. Banks appeared on tonight’s SmackDown and took her neck brace off to reveal that she was cleared to wrestle. She then warned Bayley that she stands no chance next Friday.

The Big E vs. Sheamus feud will also continue next Friday night on FOX as they do battle in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

The Heavy Machinery vs. The Miz and John Morrison feud is also set to continue next week with what sounds like a court room segment. Otis defeated Morrison in a match on tonight’s SmackDown, where Miz and Tucker were banned from ringside. Otis noted that he will defend himself in court next week as he faces the recent lawsuit brought forth by Miz and Morrison, over claims they have against him. Otis had the option to hand over his Money In the Bank briefcase, but he’s decided to represent himself instead.

Stay tuned for updates on next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. Below is the current line-up, along with related shots from tonight’s show:

* Night 1 of the 2020 WWE Draft begins

* Otis represents himself in court against The Miz and John Morrison over their claims and his Money In the Bank briefcase

* Big E vs. Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

* Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley with the title on the line

* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Kevin Owens

