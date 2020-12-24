The WWE NXT Fight Pit structure will return for the upcoming NXT New Year’s Evil special episode.

The bout will see Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa do battle.

Thatcher vs. Ciampa at New Year’s Evil was made after the two brawled following Leon Ruff’s win over Thatcher, which came due to an assist by Ciampa. After the beat down, Ciampa yelled that he will see Thatcher in the Fight Pit. WWE later confirmed the match for New Year’s Evil. Thatcher and Ciampa have been feuding for the past several weeks and Ciampa defeated Thatcher in singles action at “Takeover: WarGames 2020” earlier this month.

This will be the second Fight Pit match in history. WWE first used the Fight Pit structure earlier this year on the May 20 NXT episode. That match saw Thatcher defeat RAW Superstar Riddle with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the guest referee, in what was Riddle’s last NXT match.

The Fight Pit structure features a ring surrounded by a steel cell, no ropes or turnbuckles, and a catwalk that surrounds the top. Superstars are able to use steel railings on the catwalk to gain access to the top. There’s no word yet on if there will be a special guest referee for this match.

The special New Year’s Evil edition of NXT on the USA Network will air live on Wednesday, January 6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card, along with a few related shots:

Host: Dexter Lumis

NXT Title Match

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

Last Woman Standing Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Fight Pit

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Damian Priest

