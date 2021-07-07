WWE reportedly taped the final RAW of the ThunderDome era at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday, according to John Pollock.

The final ThunderDome RAW will air next Monday as the go-home show to the Money In the Bank pay-per-view. WWE will then air the July 19 post-MITB RAW live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with fans in attendance.

It was noted by PWInsider that due to WWE taping RAW on the same day as the Great American Bash special, there were no WWE NXT Superstars brought to the RAW taping for dark matches.

WWE has announced the following matches for next week’s RAW:

* RAW Tag Team Champion Omos will make his in-ring singles debut vs. Erik while RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles will face Ivar as the champs prepare to defend against The Viking Raiders the following week

* WWE United States Champion Sheamus defends his title against Humberto Carrillo

* John Morrison vs. Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere match

* The go-home build for Money In the Bank

