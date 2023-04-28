AEW has announced a big matchup for next week’s episode of Rampage.

The highly-anticipated Firm Deletion showdown will take place from the legendary Hardy Compound. The matchup will feature The Firm’s Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty and Ethan Page taking on the Hardy Boyz, Isiah Kassidy and FTW Champion HOOK.

The bout was made official on this evening’s Rampage after The Firm attacked Isaih Kassidy and sent video of the attack to the Hardys and HOOK.

The May 5th AEW Rampage will have a special start time of 5:30 PM EST/2:30 PM PST. The latest updated lineup is below.

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Isiah Kassidy & HOOK vs. The Firm (Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty & Ethan Page)