We have two matches set for this Sunday’s TNA Impact TV tapings in Detroit, MI. These will be the tapings for the post-Bound for Glory shows.

You can check out the current lineup for the TV tapings below:

*X-Division Champion Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Moose.

*The Rascalz vs. First Class.

Additionally, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Josh Alexander, ABC, PCO and many others will be appearing.