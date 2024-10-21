We have two matches set for this Sunday’s TNA Impact TV tapings in Detroit, MI. These will be the tapings for the post-Bound for Glory shows.
You can check out the current lineup for the TV tapings below:
*X-Division Champion Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Moose.
*The Rascalz vs. First Class.
Additionally, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Josh Alexander, ABC, PCO and many others will be appearing.
Sunday October 27, The fallout from #TNABoundForGlory hits Detroit from the Wayne State University Fieldhouse!
Featuring: @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND, @Walking_Weapon, @joehendry, @PCOisNotHuman, @NicTNemeth, ABC, @TheLeiYingLee and more!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 21, 2024