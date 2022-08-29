There was a tag team battle royal at the NWA 74 pay-per-view event on Sunday night from Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St. Louis, MO that aired on FITE TV to crown the vacant United States Tag Team Champions.

Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett) vs. The Miserably Faithful (Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp) (with Father James Mitchell) vs. The NOW (Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus) vs. The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor and Jeremiah Plunkett) (with Danny Dealz) vs. Ruff ‘n’ Ready (D’Vin Graves and Diante) vs. The Fixers (Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky) vs. Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx) vs. The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews) vs. Team Ambition (Mike Outlaw and Camaro Jackson) vs. The Spectaculars (Brady Pierce and Rush Freeman) (with Rolando Freeman) was booked.

The match was won by The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) when they last eliminated Team Ambition (Mike Outlaw and Camaro Jackson) to win the match.