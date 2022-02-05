AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and named Leyla Hirsch, Kris Statlander and Red Velvet as some of the up & coming stars, noting that we will hear from Statlander during tonight’s AEW Rampage.

“I think you never know who is going to come into the world of AEW, ‘The Forbidden Door’ could open at any given time. Any wrestler from anywhere in the world could walk in,” Khan said. “And that’s one of the things that makes it exciting to be an AEW fan. But we also have so many great young rising stars. I think Legit Leyla Hirsch has been somebody who has really had a real attitude change lately.

“Ever since that match with Kris Statlander on Christmas. We have seen a real attitude change in Leyla Hirsch, she won a great match last week on Dynamite against Red Velvet. I know she has real issues with Kris Statlander, and we will hear from Kris Statlander tonight on Rampage. And both of them, I think Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch are great wrestlers to keep an eye on. Of course, Red Velvet also in that situation.”

Tony Khan also spoke about “The Forbidden Door” and teased that more big signings are coming to AEW in the near future. He previously teased that he has some “newsworthy info” to announce on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Khan reiterated those comments, and said AEW will have more big news next week.

“I plan to make some more big signings, and not in the long term future, I mean in the short term future. I will still be very active in the free agent market,” Khan teased. “’The Forbidden Door’ shall be opening again very soon. I am really looking forward to Rampage tonight, and I guarantee you we will make some news out of this night’s show. Then we will have some big news next week too. It’s a really exciting time to be a pro wrestling fan.”

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quotes)

