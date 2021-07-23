Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that the Foundation will be taking on Violence Unlimited in an eight-man tag at the August 21st Glory By Honor night two event from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full details, including an updated card for the show, can be found below.

The Foundation has lost several battles as of late in its faction war with Violence Unlimited, but the pure wrestling purveyors have an opportunity to get back on track at Glory By Honor Night 2 on Aug. 21 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

That night, The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus) squares off against Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson and Homicide) in an eight-man tag match.

VU went 2-0 against The Foundation at Best in the World on July 11. King scored a dominant victory over Lethal, and Homicide and Dickinson defeated Titus and Gresham (substituting for the injured Williams) in a Fight Without Honor to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

VU also defeated The Foundation in a previous eight-man tag match a couple months ago.

The Foundation’s downward spiral continued this past weekend, when Lethal, Williams, Titus and Joe Keys (substituting for the injured Gresham) lost an eight-man tag match to Shane Taylor Promotions.

It wasn’t all that long ago that The Foundation was the top faction in ROH, as the group had the Pure Title (held by Gresham), World Television Title (held by Williams) and World Tag Team Title (held by Williams and Titus). Only Gresham is still champion.

Can The Foundation turn it around? Or will Violence Unlimited prevail over pure again?

GLORY BY HONOR NIGHT 2:

SATURDAY, AUG. 21

BELL TIME: 7 PM ET

2300 ARENA

2300 S SWANSON ST.

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148

ALREADY SIGNED:

STEEL CAGE MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. VINCENT

(TAVEN’S ROH WORLD TITLE SHOT IS AT STAKE)

ROH WORLD CHAMPION BANDIDO & REY HORUS vs. RUSH & ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION DRAGON LEE

VIOLENCE UNLIMITED (BRODY KING, TONY DEPPEN, CHRIS DICKINSON & HOMICIDE) vs. THE FOUNDATION (JAY LETHAL, JONATHAN GRESHAM, TRACY WILLIAMS & RHETT TITUS)

JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. FLIP GORDON & DEMONIC FLAMITA