Drew McIntyre is still recovering from the physical toll of his grueling Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood 2024. While fans won’t soon forget the punishing steel step spot, McIntyre made it clear it’s not something he plans to revisit.

Speaking on the “Gorilla Position” podcast, McIntyre reflected on the harrowing moment where he took a direct bump onto the steel steps — an act that left many viewers wincing. He said,

“I got lucky. I was convinced I could do it as safely as possible, and I did — but it’s not a risk I’ll ever take again. That was for that match, for that moment. This is the match I’ve been waiting for my whole life,” he said. “As a kid, I always loved those final blowoff matches where everything was on the line.”

While the moment created a powerful visual, McIntyre acknowledged it came at a real cost — landing hard on his lower back in a move that could have had far worse consequences. He said,

“A bit stupid. But it went as well as it could, considering it was literally my lower back I landed on. It’s a one-and-done. I’ll never do that again. Personally, I’ll look back one day when it’s all said and done and think, ‘Wow, that was pretty cool.’ And I know there are fans out there — especially younger ones like I was — who felt the same.”

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley recently offered some candid insight into the backstage relationships within the iconic Four Horsewomen group, revealing that the bond wasn’t as tight-knit as many fans believed.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “RAW Recap” podcast, Bayley said she still shares a close friendship with Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks), but admitted her connections with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were never as strong, noting there was always a bit of distance between them. She said,

“I feel it’s a little complicated. It’s a very like sisterly family-type situation when it comes to the four of us. And if I’m being quite honest, I’ve never really been close to Becky… I’ve never rode to shows together with her and I’ve never been close to Charlotte. We never had that relationship of like, ‘Oh, let’s go out to dinner after the show.’ It was different.”

The Four Horsewomen — Bayley, Charlotte, Lynch, and Mone — are widely credited with transforming women’s wrestling in WWE, breaking barriers and headlining major events including WrestleMania.

Former WWE star Shotzi recently sat down with Denise Salcedo for her first in-depth interview since parting ways with the company, opening up about the emotional aftermath of her exit and the deep connections she formed during her time in WWE — particularly her bond with Charlotte Flair.

Shotzi revealed that Charlotte was the very first person to reach out when news of her departure became public. She said,

“She was the first to call me, no hesitation. She said, ‘What do you need me to do? What connections can I pull? What do you want? I will help you.’ She’s been such a rock for me. I hope I was the same for her. I’ve cried to her so many times during that process. That’s why I say the relationships I made in WWE mean the world to me. That first match when I turned heel — that’s when we really clicked. I loved working with her. I learned so much, even just from house shows. Charlotte gives it her all, every time. She takes wild bumps even when no cameras are rolling. She’s so good at pacing a match. I learned a lot just talking wrestling with her. Once we started tagging, our bond really grew. I’m just so thankful I had the chance to learn from her — and to call her a friend.”