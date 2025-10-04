During a recent Fightful Select Answers Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp offered insight into one of the most intriguing long-term questions within WWE — who might one day succeed Paul “Triple H” Levesque as the company’s head of creative. While there’s no indication that any change is imminent, internal speculation has reportedly identified a few prominent names who could potentially step into that role if and when the time comes.

Two individuals have emerged as notable front-runners in hypothetical discussions about WWE’s future leadership structure. The first is former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz, who currently serves as Senior Vice President of Development for The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions. Gewirtz maintains a strong professional relationship with The Rock — who, as previously reported, is now a member of WWE’s Board of Directors — and has long been viewed as one of the sharpest creative minds to ever work behind the scenes in WWE. His return to a more hands-on role within the company could be seen as a natural extension of The Rock’s growing influence at the corporate level.

The second name mentioned is none other than CM Punk, who has made a strong impression since returning to WWE late last year. Punk’s deep understanding of storytelling and his outspoken passion for creative integrity have reportedly caught the attention of several within the company. It wouldn’t be surprising if Punk eventually transitioned into a leadership capacity, perhaps even taking over the NXT brand once Shawn Michaels ultimately decides to retire from his role as Executive Producer.

In addition to Gewirtz and Punk, Sapp highlighted Drake Maverick and Robert Roode as two figures who may continue to gain more creative influence as part of WWE’s internal writing and production teams. Both have been active behind the scenes, contributing to the company’s weekly television process and broader creative development.

Maverick, who officially joined WWE’s writing staff in 2022, has reportedly become a valuable member of the team, using his in-ring experience and understanding of character work to help shape storylines across various brands. Roode, who transitioned into a backstage producer role following his in-ring career, has also been praised for his creative instincts and mentorship within the developmental system.

Despite the emerging names and speculation, Sapp emphasized that WWE will likely always require a central “final authority” figure in creative — someone who, much like Triple H, can balance the artistic and business sides of the company’s storytelling vision. For now, Levesque remains firmly in control, but as the company evolves under the TKO umbrella, conversations about the long-term structure of WWE’s creative leadership continue to draw interest from within and outside the organization.