WWE NXT is set to return to Full Sail University on Tuesday, September 16 for NXT Homecoming, airing live on the CW Network.

Full Sail served as the home base for NXT from 2012 until 2020, before the brand shifted to the WWE Performance Center. This marks NXT’s first event at the venue since NXT TakeOver: XXX.

This will be special. #WWENXT returns to Full Sail on TUESDAY September 16th for NXT Homecoming LIVE on @TheCW! Tickets go on sale WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/YiJk4lUqNz — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2025

A heated grudge match went down at WWE NXT: Heatwave as Blake Monroe faced Jordynne Grace. Their rivalry stems from Monroe’s shocking betrayal at WWE Evolution 2, where she cost Grace a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

In their one-on-one clash, Grace had Monroe positioned for a reverse Alabama Slam when Monroe tore a bottom turnbuckle pad loose. The exposed steel became a factor in the closing moments. Grace moved in on Monroe, but Monroe tripped her, sending her face toward the corner. Grace stopped herself short — only for Monroe to drive her head into the exposed turnbuckle with a brutal stomp.

With Grace dazed, Monroe sealed the victory by hitting a double underhook DDT, improving her NXT record to 3-1.

The WWE Speed Championships are officially heading to NXT.

WWE NXT General Manager Ava revealed that the titles will now be defended on NXT programming going forward.

For the women’s division, WWE Speed Women’s Champion Sol Ruca will put her title on the line at WWE NXT: No Mercy against the winner of a special tournament beginning September 2. The field will feature one competitor each from RAW or SmackDown, TNA, NXT, and AAA.

On the men’s side, El Grande Americano remains the reigning WWE Speed Champion.

The WWE Speed Championship is coming to NXT 🙌 And we will hold a tournament to crown a new No. 1 Contender to face @SolRucaWWE at No Mercy! 👊 pic.twitter.com/Jo5NU33AsW — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2025

The 2025 WWE NXT: Heatwave pay-per-view event took place in Lowell, Massachusetts, and featured a special mixed tag team clash billed as USA vs. Canada.

Representing Canada, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page teamed up with Chelsea Green to battle U.S. Olympians Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele. Despite the patriotic branding of the match, the Lowell crowd was firmly behind Page and Green. Chants in support of Chelsea and Canada filled the arena, with boos showered on Steele and Heights.

At one point, Page tried to quiet the chants, only for the fans to rally even louder behind Green.

The finish came when Secret Hervice’s Alba Fyre slipped into the ring during a referee distraction and superkicked Steele. Green seized the opening, planting Steele with the Unprettier to score the victory for Team Canada.