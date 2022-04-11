The Gates of Agony have reportedly signed to wrestle in AEW and ROH.

The recent ROH Supercard of Honor XV event saw Toa Liona and Kaun debut as The Gates of Agony. They were introduced as the newest clients of Tully Blanchard, before they picked up an easy win over Cheeseburger and Eli Isom. Later in the show, Blanchard introduced Brian Cage as the third member of Tully Blanchard Enterprises, as Cage defeated Ninja Mack. Blanchard will now manage, Kaun, Liona and Cage in ROH, and apparently AEW at times.

In an update, Liona spoke with the Koffin Radio podcast this week and was asked if he’s signed to AEW.

“It’s official, I’m signed with then,” Liona said when asked if he’s signed to AEW. “I’m part of the ROH roster, but I’m contracted, so you never know when I might pop up on TBS or TNT, watch Dynamite and Rampage.”

Furthermore, Fightful Select reports that Kaun is also signed, and is a part of the ROH roster as well. It was noted that he is technically under contract to AEW.

Kaun was a part of ROH before Tony Khan purchased the company, as a member of the Shane Taylor Promotions stable. They held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles from February-December, losing them at Final Battle to Vincent, Bateman and Dutch. Kaun first started working with ROH at Future of Honor tapings in November 2018. He’s also made three AEW appearances – a loss to Andrade El Idolo at the December 15, 2021 Elevation taping, a loss to Frankie Kazarian at the December 28 Dark taping, and a loss to Adam Cole at the January 15 Dark taping.

Supercard of Honor was Liona’s ROH debut, but he’s made four AEW appearances. He and Mike Reed took a loss to ROH & AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR at the October 23, 2021 Elevation taping, he and Bison XL took a loss to Angelo Parker and Matt Menard (fka 2point0) at the October 24 Dark taping, he took a singles loss to The Blade at the December 3 Dark taping, and then he took another singles loss to QT Marshall at the January 15 Dark taping.

There’s no word on when we might see Tully Blanchard Enterprises in AEW, or when they might make a go for any of the titles in ROH and AEW, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

