Maria Kanellis-Bennett and Mike Bennett have announced that their growing family is about to welcome another member — a baby boy.

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE and ROH star shared a family photo to reveal the big news. In the picture, Maria stands alongside Mike and their two children, her shirt covered in bright blue handprints — a sentimental way to confirm that the couple’s third child will be a boy.

The blue handprints appear to have been made by the family themselves, symbolizing the Bennetts’ hands-on approach to celebrating their next chapter together. Fans and friends alike flooded Maria’s post with congratulations and excitement for the couple, who have long been fan favorites both in and out of the ring.

Maria and Mike tied the knot in 2014 after several years together, beginning a partnership that has thrived in both professional wrestling and family life. Their first child, daughter Fredrica “Freddie” Moon Bennett, was born during WrestleMania week in 2018 — a moment Maria has often called one of the most surreal weeks of her life. Two years later, in February 2020, the couple welcomed their second child, son Carver Moon Bennett.

Maria first revealed in June 2025 that she and Mike were expecting again, sharing her excitement about expanding their family once more. The latest update confirms that the Bennetts will soon be a family of five, with their newest “little miracle” on the way.