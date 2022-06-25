WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright, better known as The Godfather, recently appeared on the A2theK Wrestling Show to discuss a number of different subjects, including his thoughts as to why WWE gave him a run as Intercontinental champion during his run in the Attitude Era. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls WWE putting the I.C. title on him:

“When they put it on me, the Intercontinental Title didn’t mean anything because I had the girls and this became something that the girls would carry, because the show was bigger than the Intercontinental Championship.”

Believes it happened so that his hall of fame induction had more stats:

“So, I think they just put it on me just so later on when they put me in the Hall of Fame, they had something on there.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)