The Godfather appeared on the Midnight Hustle podcast this week to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed being inducted into the Hall of Fame and why he didn’t think it would happen because of his pimp gimmick.

“Yea, I thought because of the pimp thing that it would hold me up but I mean if you look at the body of work, people today still talk about me and the Warrior. I was part of building The Rock up to be what he is in the Nation of Domination…I was going to the gym and Mark Carrano, who is not there anymore. Mark Carrano called me and he’s like ‘hey Bear you ready for WrestleMania?’ I’m like ‘yeah man I’m ready.’ He goes ‘well who you bringing? You bringing your wife, your kids, what?’ What the f**k does it matter what I’m bringing? He goes ‘ well, we want to know.’ I go ‘why do you want to know?’ He goes ‘because Vince is putting you in the Hall Of Fame this year.’ … I go, ‘cool I never thought a pimp would get in there.’”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co