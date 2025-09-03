The Godfather had plenty to say about Vince McMahon’s 80th birthday celebration.

McMahon’s milestone party took place the weekend of August 22–24, with festivities at the Baccarat Hotel in New York and live performances held at Gotham Hall. Speaking on his Poddin’ Ain’t Easy podcast, The Godfather reflected on the event and some of the familiar faces in attendance.

“I’m not going to mention everybody who was there but, of course, Taker was there and Kane was there and Bradshaw was there. We had a good time. Cena was there. A lot of entertainers were there. Jelly Roll performed,” he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that he bumped into McMahon at the Friday night cocktail party, where the Chairman’s choice of attire quickly became a topic of conversation.

“I’m like, ‘Vince, thank you for inviting me.’ He goes, ‘Charles, I just want you to know there’s nobody here that’s not my true friend.’ And we talked for a second and then we walked in, but he had on, like, a Dr. Evil suit,” The Godfather recalled.

He continued, “I didn’t want to say it to him but, first of all, he looked better than when I’ve seen pictures of him lately, he looks a lot better than that. He’s walking a lot better than that. He introduced me to his girlfriend or whatever she was. But I thought, Dr. Evil, you’re Dr. Evil.”

That impression wasn’t his alone, as The Godfather explained that The Undertaker also noticed the resemblance.

“I go in, everybody of course is talking to Vince. He gets to me and Taker are talking and Kane and (Vince) walks away and Taker goes, ‘Dude, Vince looking like Dr. Evil.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, that’s exactly what I was thinking!’”

The Godfather added that, overall, “Had a good time, had a good time.”

He also revealed that cameras and phones weren’t allowed inside the cocktail party, meaning it’s unlikely that any photos of McMahon’s “Dr. Evil suit” will surface. Last week, reports surfaced that the birthday bash was intended to remain private, though details still managed to make their way out.

