During his interview with the 90s Wrestling Podcast, The Godfather spoke on how he ended up with his ‘pimp’ gimmick. Here’s what he had to say:

They were at the time they weren’t really doing nothing with me. Mark Henry and D’Lo [Brown] were kind of pairing off together. The Rock was kind of going on his own. I was kind of getting lost in the shuffle, so me and my got together, and we created this Godfather character. And me and John Bradshaw [Layfield] were kind of playing with it at the house shows. It was getting over at the house shows with not any girls whatsoever. But the way we were doing it, it was really getting over big time. So, Vince heard about it, so when we got to TV, Vince asked, ‘Hey, do you think you could put some girls to it?’ So, we went out and got some girls and put ’em on TV and it took off. It got over overnight.

You can listen HERE.

