During his interview with the 90s Wrestling Podcast, The Godfather spoke on how he appreciates that people remember his Papa Shango character despite it only being around for a year. Here’s what he had to say:

You know, I don’t try and look back and figure out what happened. This is what happened. They paid me so much, and they paid me to do it. And you know, I had a lot going on. It wasn’t just their fault. And you know, I always had another job, and I always had the strip clubs here in Vegas. So, I always had another reason to make money, so I would come and go. There’s all types of thing. But like you said, it’s memorable. People still remember it, so that’s cool because it wasn’t around long. And for people to still to be talking about it today, that’s pretty cool.