During his appearance on the Scheduled For Two Falls Podcast, The Godfather spoke on his infamous incident as Papa Shango when he was supposed to break up Hulk Hogan’s legdrop pin on Sid at Wrestlemania VIII but missed his cue. During the interview, The Godfather revealed that he received no heat due to it not being his fault. Here’s what he had to say:

That night I never heard anything from anybody at all. I was so involved in what I was doing at the time, working with Hogan, Sid, Warrior; I wasn’t really concerned. The problem is that they knew I was green so they were going, ‘Don’t go until we tell you to go.’ And so, for whatever reason I got the cue late. I didn’t know. I’m there at the curtain like a track star getting ready to run and it was a long way.

So, then they say, ‘GO! GO! GO! GO’ and I went. Once I got there I was like, ‘Oh sh** what’s going on’ because I wasn’t watching the monitors. I never heard anything about it for years and I mean years later. I’m doing autograph signings and people are like, ‘Hey what happened when you missed the cue’ and I’m like, ‘No I didn’t, what do you mean?’ So then when I started checking into it, I’m like, ‘Oh sh**!’ I never heard it from one person, not even Taker and you know why? Because it wasn’t my fault. I never even knew about it.