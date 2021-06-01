During his appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, The Godfather revealed that there were plans in place for a return of the Papa Shango character. Here’s what he had to say:

This was going to be less comical, a lot more serious — Jerry Lawler painted that face. I show up to TV, ready to go. I’m in really good shape here. I worked out hard, I’m like, ‘We going to have some fun now, I’m going to be a lot more serious this time.’ I was probably 285, I was in really good shape. I show up to TV, took these pictures, and they say, ‘Vince wants to talk with you.’

I was like, ‘Cool! I want to talk with Vince!’ I go in there, right, and Vince was like, ‘Charles, change of plans. We’re going to put you in the Nation of Domination. You and Faarooq are going to wrestle Undertaker, and you’re going to go over.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ And he goes, ‘We have this outfit made for you.’ [Laughs] Okay, I don’t know how most people would take it. I said, ‘You’re the boss, you’re paying me. Let’s do it.