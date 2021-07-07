During his interview with the 90s Wrestling Podcast, The Godfather revealed that Vince McMahon gave him the Papa Shango gimmick because he felt that he had too much of a ‘baby’ face. Here’s what he had to say:

Yeah, at the time, yes, yes. He [Vince] said, ‘We got to do something with your face.’ So they decided — that was cool what they did with it. He said my face didn’t match my body, so he covered it up with that. So, it was cool.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: 90s Wrestling Podcast. H/T 411Mania.